Cast your vote for the DL&W Corridor Design Ideas Competition

Since launching the DL&W rail corridor design competition in February, upwards of 100 teams have submitted their design ideas. The ideas submitted revolve around the future planning of the abandoned 1.5-mile corridor, which will be transformed into an exciting, usable connector (a multi-use nature trail and greenway) between The Cobblestone District/Canalside and The Bend at the Buffalo River.

Since February, 98 design teams from all around the world submitted ideas for Buffalo’s DL&W rail corridor. Each if these design ideas is something to be considered, seeing that they all present unique visions for the green ribbon-way, but a select few will rise to the top.

The Western New York Land Conservancy is now asking the public to vote on their favorite designs.

“The Land Conservancy is working to bring something special to our neighborhood through this DL&W project,” said Peg Overdorf, the Valley Community Association’s Executive Director. “People want to be a part of projects like this, and voting for their favorite designs is one way they can do that.”

Now, it’s time to vote online for the best ideas. Three of the designs will be awarded prizes. One team will be bestowed with the Community Choice Award via online voting, which will be open through March 25 (11:59PM EST).

You can visit wnylc.org/vote to cast your vote.

“We are looking forward to seeing what designs and features the community likes as the project moves closer to becoming a reality,” said Sara Heidinger, President of the Old First Ward Community Association and co-owner Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery. Sara is also serving on the jury that will be selecting the other winners of the competition.

“We are so grateful to the 98 teams who invested their time and talents to develop extraordinarily creative submissions,” said the Land Conservancy’s Executive Director Nancy Smith. “We look forward with enthusiasm to listening to the community’s thoughts and feedback on these ideas.”

The public will be invited to attend an exhibition of the top designs at the M&T Center at 3 Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo on April 10. Winners of all four awards will be announced later this spring.

The Design Ideas Competition is made possible through generous support from BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York Blue Fund, M&T Bank, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Land Trust Alliance, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy through the Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund, and numerous individual Land Conservancy members and donors. The total funding raised for the project to date is close to $1 million, including the recently announced $369,000 grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation that will fund the next phase, which is concept and schematic design.

If you are interested in learning more about the project, the competition, or the Western New York Land Conservancy, please visit wnylc.org/dlw or reach out at (716) 687-1225 or info@wnylc.org. You can also support the Land Conservancy’s work by making an online donation at wnylc.org or by sending a check to P.O. Box 471, East Aurora, NY 14052.