Call for Vendors for Mother’s Day Pop-Up Shop @ Ellicott Square Building

Calling all artisans, small businesses, brewers, distillers, etc., how would you like to participate in the annual Mother’s Day pop-up market event? This is a chance to be part of an even bigger and broader collective of local small businesses, and contributors to the WNY DIY scene. By participating in this annual affair, you will get a chance to get your goods and wares in front of a large audience that is in full Mother’s Day swing (the event takes place the day before). The pop-up marketplace features:

50+ vendors
Free booze samples
Music
Breakfast by The Grove
Cash bars with beer and wine
Coat Check (If you would like to donate $1 it will given to The Healing Arts Program)
Free Street Parking

Call for Vendors for Pop-Up Shop @ Ellicott Square Building – applications are now open. Anyone interested in participating, click here to apply, or learn more about the event. 

The event is sponsored by the on-site Finishing Touches by Caitlin Krumm featuring her “Life is Better with Art” t-shirt a collaboration with Oishei Children Hospital. The goal of the t-shirt is to create awareness for The Healing Arts Program at Oishei Children’s Hospital which include partial proceeds from the t-shirt are donated to the Healing Arts.

Mother’s Day  Pop-Up Shop @ Ellicott Square Building

Saturday, May 11, 2019

11am-3pm

Ellicott Square Building | 295 Main Street | Buffalo NY 

