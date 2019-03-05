Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo’s Own & Taste of Siam present Silent Disco & Paint Night

In recent years, paint nights have been all the rage. You know, where people head to a café or restaurant and partake in a group painting exercise?

Also in recent years, the silent disco phenomenon has taken off, where music lovers don headphones that play groovy sounds by dedicated DJs.

But it was not until recently that Buffalo’s Own decided to make a mash-up between the two. Oh, and there are also Thai dishes and beverages served for the first hour, leading up to the big silent disco paint night soirée.

This is a limited event, with only 2o tickets up for grabs, which means that if you’re interested, you better sign up soon.

Thursday March 21, 2019

6:00 P.M.-9:00 P.M.

Taste of Siam | 810 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York

Tickets $30 Eventbrite

See Facebook event

