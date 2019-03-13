On Sunday, May 19, the community is invited to check out a new art exhibit featuring 20 large format artworks of various mediums and perspectives, by upwards of 20 local artists. The event, hosted by Buffalo’s Own, a concept that aspires to raise the bar for local artists by giving them opportunities to expand their scope of work, will be hosted at Chateau Buffalo Winery, 1500 Clinton Street.
Buffalo’s Own is built on the concept of creating opportunities for artists from Buffalo, New York to advance their careers in larger art markets.
This is a great collaborative between Buffalo’s only urban winery (located on the East Side), and a promotional networking group that continues to roll out pop-up events all over the city.
The artist line-up for this particular event includes: Jalen A. Law, Jay Hawkins, Lisa Brown, James Cooper, Shantelle Patton, Camilla Hobbs Lee, Princessa Williams, and Doretha Edwards. The theme of the exhibition is “images that capture the City of Buffalo within the silhouette of a Buffalo.”
This art opening is free to attend. There will be food and refreshments served.
Buffalo’s Own Presents: The Night The Buffalo Roamed Art Exhibition
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Chateau Buffalo Winery | 1500 Clinton Street | Buffalo, NY
Original artwork, limited edition Roaming Buffalo T-shirts, and custom home décor items will be on exhibit. A portion of the proceeds of artworks sold will go to the Buffalo Ronald McDonald House