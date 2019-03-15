As a part of, Women’s History Month in 2019, GObike Buffalo will join a number of WNY women cyclists and cycling groups to host the inaugural Womxn’s Bike Festival. It was the bicycle that first gave women transportation independence in the 1890s. Ever since that time, women have played a part in the evolution of the bike, and now there will be a festival dedicated to the strong bond forged between the two.
Moving forward, GObike Buffalo will partner with local female cyclists and bike groups to develop and promote workshops and discussions, which will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 9 am to 4 pm at Canisius College’s Science Hall. Workshops will include bike mechanics, bike shop jargon and navigation, and cycling through the ages.
The 2019 keynote speaker will be Rochester native Georgena Terry, founder of Terry Bicycles. Terry was the first person ever to create custom hand-built bicycles for women.
It is the intention of the organizers of Buffalo’s Inaugural Womxn’s Bike Festival to get more women on bikes, fixing bikes, and getting behind bike culture in Buffalo. Whether it’s for commuting, recreation, and/or fitness, there couldn’t be a better time to launch a festival of this nature.
Buffalo’s Inaugural Womxn’s Bike Festival
Saturday, March 30, 2019
9 AM – 4 PM
Canisius College Science Hall – Atrium | 1092 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14208
Free event