Buffalo’s Electroskip™ moves in a new “Music-Medical” direction

When we first wrote about the Electroskip™ device, invented in Buffalo, it was essentially a way for people to create music simply by dancing. The Electroskip device components are attached to sneakers, and as the wearer dances, sounds are emitted that coincide with the harmonized footsteps.
Recently, however, co-inventor Jamie O’Neil has been able to advance the purpose of the mesmerizing device.
Last year, O’Neil, who is an Associate Professor at Canisius College, discovered that aside from being an awesome musical dance gadget, the Electroskip could be put to more practical purposes. The device was used in a study for Parkinson’s Disease, and the results proved to be extremely positive. Therefore, the direction of Electroskip has evolved into taking more of a medical direction, helping people with a range of ailments, including Cerebral Palsy. There have also been weight-bearing tests on prosthetic legs.
Currently, Electroskip movement technology is seeking FDA approval as a medical device that helps people with walking disabilities. “We have transitioned into being a music-medical company,” said O’Neil. “On April 2nd our US Patent will be issued to us. We are trying to raise money to do an inventory of Electroskips this summer.”
O’Neil is hoping to access a funding opportunity via the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. In order to even be considered, he needs some votes, and he’s hoping that the WNY community can help to achieve that goal. If you think you can help, by casting a vote*, click here. Ultimately, your vote could translate into the rollout of groundbreaking technological advancements that would help to alleviate a number of medical conditions.
*Votes are allowed once per person per 24-hour period now through April 1.