Buffalo Women’s Spring Pinball League

On Monday, March 4, Buffalo Women’s Pinball will be kicking off its spring pingpong league at Community Beer Works. What better setting than a craft brewery to host a pinball tournament? The league is free – all you need to do is sign up, and away you go!

The Buffalo Women’s Spring Pinball League will take place on six consecutive Monday evening’s, starting at 6:30pm. All you need is some coins for the machines – all levels of players are welcome to come out and enjoy the fun.

To get started, you might want to consider joining the league’s Facebook page.

“New pinball players welcome & encouraged. We’ll share tips & tricks as we go. Social & fun league with a side of friendly competition. Judgment free pinball zone.” – Buffalo Women’s Pinball League

Buffalo Women’s Spring Pinball League

Starting Monday, March 4, 2019

6:15 pm

Community Beer Works | 520 7th Street | Buffalo, NY 14201

