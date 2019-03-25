Buffalo Tunes into the Cannabis Conversation

When Bethlehem Steel first shuttered its doors in 1982, many people began looking for a new industry to supplant the loss of around 20,000 jobs. It took some time, but eventually the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) came onto the scene, offering good paying jobs that were a lot less hazardous to workers’ health (and the environment). Today, the BNMC and its affiliates employ roughly 16,000 jobs (and growing).
Now, when we think about the different economic engines that Buffalo relies upon, one would have to say that health care, banking, education, technology, and government are among the big ones. In order to continue to grow as a viable city, Buffalo is always on the hunt to attract new industries that will add to its economic growth diversity. These days, throughout the nation, more and more people are looking to the cannabis industry as a way to bolster urban economies. From jobs, to business spin-offs, including myriad other social and economic benefits, this relatively new industry is helping to fuel the growth of numerous cities throughout the US.
Now, Buffalo is positioning itself to get in on the action. In tandem with the legalization of recreation marijuana, Flora Buffalo is positioning itself as the leader in the space, as it prepares to open its proposed high-tech campus. The advent of Flora Buffalo means further economic diversification, which will assuredly position this city as a driving force in the industry, not just statewide, but worldwide. When Flora Buffalo opens, this city will reap similar economic rewards that are already benefitting cities such as Denver, CO., Portland, OR., and Seattle, WA. WNY, the Great Lakes region, and southern Ontario, would become the largest cannabis producing region in the world, putting Buffalo on the map as a city that is also riding this enormous economic wave.
In an effort to inform and engage the people of Buffalo about the cannabis industry and its proposed high-tech campus, Flora Buffalo will host its second community conversation on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Co-sponsored by South District Council Member Chris Scanlon, the discussion will feature Dasheeda Dawson, newly named Flora Buffalo president, SUNY Erie Provost Dr. Douglas Scheidt and additional community leaders to discuss education, training and adding 500 to 1,000 jobs to Buffalo and the Western New York region. In addition, community members will be offered a forum to ask questions and have their project related concerns addressed.
WHO: Flora Buffalo featuring Chris Scanlon, Dasheeda Dawson, and Dr. Douglas Scheidt
WHAT: Flora Buffalo hosts community conversation about education, training and jobs its proposed cannabis campus
WHERE: Tuesday, March 26, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Southside Elementary, 430 Southside Pkwy., Buffalo NY 14210
