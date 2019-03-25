Every ten years the US census is taken. The next census is coming up in 2020.
In anticipation of the census, Mayor Byron W. Brown has formed a committee that will help to ensure that as many Buffalo residents are counted as possible. The initiative is know as Buffalo Count Us In 2020. The committee will be composed of senior members of the Brown Administration.
“Everyone counts, and every person needs to be counted,” said Mayor Brown. “There’s a lot at stake for Buffalo in this next census, and the Buffalo Count Us In 2020 steering committee will work to ensure that in our growing and inclusive city of opportunity, all of our residents have the resources and information they need to be counted in the 2020 Census. Our team will use its networks and expertise to make sure we reach every person living in Buffalo.”
“The growth of population that Buffalo has seen in the past few years is centered in the City’s youth,” stated Buffalo Count Us In 2020 Steering Committee co-chair Jessica Lazarin, who is also Director of the City of Buffalo Office of New Americans and Deputy Corporation Counsel for the City of Buffalo Law Department. “The 2016 American Community Survey reports that Buffalo has outpaced the national average in our young adult population and the New York State Education Department shows that our school district has the third largest English Language Learner population in the State. As a result, the growth of our young adult, student and immigrant populations must be recognized as vital to Buffalo’s continued growth and bright future. Our collaborative outreach efforts will ensure that Buffalo has the resources it needs, moving forward, to support the wellbeing of our entire community, including young adults, students, immigrants, and our most vulnerable populations.”
The steering committee will be working with a number of local organizations that have inroads into various communities. Mayor Brown emphasized that the better the census numbers, the better off Buffalo will be. That’s because census numbers tend to dictate the amount of federal resources that are allocated to a city.
The Buffalo Count Us In 2020 Steering Committee includes:
- Otis Barker, Sr., Commissioner, Office of Community Services and Recreational Programming
- Shatorah Donovan, Chief Diversity Officer, City of Buffalo
- Nicole Drye, Deputy Commissioner, Office of Community Services and Recreational Programming
- Jessica Lazarin, Director, Office of New Americans and Deputy Corporation Counsel
- Michael Marcy, Director, Office of Legislative Affairs
- Nadine Marrero, Director of Planning, Office of Strategic Planning
- Rob Mayer, Director, Office of Policy
- Oswaldo Mestre, Director, Office of Citizen Services
- Captain Steven Nichols, Buffalo Police Department
- Douglas Ruffin, Director, Division of Senior Services
- Lorey Schultz, Deputy Director, Office of Communications
The Committee will be expanded and other committee members will be announced in the coming weeks.
Lead image: By Buffalo cartoonist David Corbett. Cartoon presented by Hyatts – All Things Creative.