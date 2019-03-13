Brouwer in Buffalo – The Leo Brouwer International Composition Competition

Buffalo is known for its great appreciation of guitarists, and their works. Throughout the year, via a number of special events and competitions, virtuosos from far and wide visit this city to play at various venues. One of those respected and highly anticipated occasions is The Leo Brouwer International Composition Competition, which is hosted by The Buffalo State Guitar Club and Buffalo State Music Department. The event will take place at Buffalo State from Friday March 15 to Sunday March 17 on the Buffalo State campus, including Rockwell Hall and the Burchfield Penney Art Center. The Leo Brouwer International Composition Competition will culminate with lectures and performances in the Louis P Ciminelli Recital Hall at Rockwell Hall – see full schedule of events.
“This year’s festivities kick off with Maestro Leo Brouwer giving a public masterclass. GLGS Buffalo Chapter in conjunction with the Buffalo State Guitar Club will present masterclasses throughout the weekend comprising of the individuals who have performed as well as many other impactful educators of the guitar. Maestro Brouwer will conduct 40-minute classes providing insight on performance practice of his own pieces. The GLGS Chapter and Guitar Club executive board will hold auditions for performers for each class two weeks prior to the weekend.
“Brouwer in Buffalo 2019 will close with the finals of both the Youth and Collegiate Guitar Competitions, adjudicated by a panel of artists with Maestro Leo Brouwer as the President of the jury or both competitions.” – Great Lakes Guitar Society
For a full list of up to date details, schedule, and ticketing information, please visit www.greatlakesguitarsociety.com.
Ciminelli Recital Hall event information:
*Admission: Free for students and faculty of Buffalo State, For General Admission Tickets and full festival passes see: www.greatlakesguitarsociety.com/ticket-information
- Ciminelli Recital Hall is located on FLOOR 3 of Rockwell Hall at Buffalo State College
- Handicap accessible entrance with elevator to the recital hall located via the building entrance at parking lot I-30 (rear of Rockwell Hall off the Iroquois Drive entrance to campus off Elmwood Avenue)
- FREE PARKING for this event will be in the general campus lots surrounding Rockwell Hall (Lots R-1, R-2, R-3 off the Rockwell Road entrance to campus; Lots I-30, I-32, I-33 off the Iroquois entrance to campus)