Book Launch: Women in the City of Good Neighbors

Later today, Thursday, March 14, over 140 local community leaders and elected officials will gather together at The History Museum to pay tribute to 42 extraordinary women who are all featured in a new book titled “Women in the City of Good Neighbors”. The event celebrated the efforts of these women, while memorializing them collectively in the coffee table book.
Women in the City of Good Neighbors was written by Jackie Albarella, who also contributed the portrait style photography. Albarella is no stranger to writing books about Buffalo people and places – among other titles, she is the author of The Restoration of the Lafayette Hotel, which she put out under her own publishing umbrella Albarella Media.
To commemorate the event Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will be attending to make the ceremonial first purchase of the book and to praise the featured women for all they do for the community.
The women recognized in the book are: Michele Agosto, Karima Amin, Michelle Barron, Lana Benatovich, Molly Bethel, Amy Betros, Cyndee Billoni, Sister Susan Bowles, Sheila Brown, Barbara Carr, Ginger Davis, Mary Lou Dietrich, Elizabeth Donatello, Eva Doyle, Shannon Filbert, Linda Flowers, Rhonda Frederick, Dottie Gallagher, Alicia Granto-Estenoz, Eva Hassett, Kelly Hayes McAlonie, Raziya Hill, Hon. Barbara Howe, Cheryl Hunt-Lepsch, Juanita Hunter, Joanne Janicki, Jill Jedlicka, Bernice Johnson Kelley, Sandra Lahrache, Yolanda Martinez-Rodriguez, Dr. Susan McCartney, Mary Murphy, Beverly Newkirk, Dr. Norma Nowak, Judi Nolan Powell, Margaret Overdorf, Sandra Prentice, Marlene Roll, Kitty Lambert Rudd and Cheryle Rudd, Theresa Schuta, and Amy Vossen Vukelic
Those highlighted in the book were chosen by a diverse committee, which reflects the diversity of the personalities gracing the pages. Along with the women photographed (in settings that reflect their lifestyles), there are accompanying bios that tell each of their stories.
The coffee table book launch event coincides with Women’s History Month. The book was made possible thanks to the efforts of Suneel’s Light Foundation
Women in the City of Good Neighbors is available for $40 each, plus shipping and handling starting Friday March 15 with all proceeds going to Suneel’s Light Foundation’s mission of supporting the discovery of treatments and a cure for DMD. Currently the book is available exclusively at the Suneel’s Light Foundation website: www.suneelslight.org or by calling 716.243.0882.