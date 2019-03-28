The big day that so many people have been waiting for is finally here – it’s a chance to participate in a hands-on foundry class at the Buffalo Maritime Center. This is not just a class where you watch others participate in designing scratch blocks and pour hot metal, this is a real opportunity to be a part of the process, from start to finish. Participants will be taught the foundry process by experienced artisan instructors, and will be able to walk away with a completely unique low-relief sculpture of their own.
The aluminum casting event is the latest offering from the Buffalo Maritime Center Foundry at the Buffalo Maritime Center. Class attendees will be able to a carve a unique figure or abstract design into the resin-bonded sand (scratch block mold), which is the start of the process. Or they can bring a design for reference, if they are not confident with their own artistic skills. Either way, this is an interactive event that will demonstrate exactly how the process unfolds, from the initial scratch blocks to the final castings.
BMC Foundry: Sip & Scratch
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4 PM – 8 PM
Buffalo Maritime Center | 90 Arthur Street | Buffalo, New York 14207
Food, beer and wine
Register at buffalomaritimecenter.org/product/sip-scratch
Questions? Email info@buffalomaritimecenter.org