Black Button Distilling launches Loganberry Gin

On the evening of Friday, April 5, starting at 4pm, Black Button Distilling will be launch its latest distilled creation with a Buffalo bent – Loganberry Gin! Gin lovers with a nostalgic taste for the good old days of Crystal Beach will be delighted to find this ode to loganberry at the distillery’s Buffalo Tasting Room & Bottle Shop – 149 Swan Street. At the product launch the distillery will be offering free tastes of the brand new loganberry gin. There will also be an array of loganberry gin cocktails at half price. Or you can simply purchase your own bottle, and try out your own concoctions at home.
This unique gin has an aromatic nose made up of citrus, floral and spice. During the mid-palate, notes of juniper with a dash of sweetness sneak through. Finally, heavy notes of sweet berries roll past the tongue making way for a pleasant juniper finish.
If you just can’t wait to get the barrel rolling, then you’re welcome to pre-order a limited run bottle by clicking here. That way you are guaranteed to go home with a bottle during the release. For those that pre-order their bottles, they can also pick them up at the distillery starting on Thursday, April 4, until Sunday May 5. The bottle launch will feature $1 slices of pizza and plenty of giveaways.
If you can’t make the launch, but you still want to hang out with the Black Button Distilling crew, there are a number of upcoming classes to attend at their downtown Buffalo location.
- APRIL Spring Cocktail Class | Buffalo | Saturday, April 20th at noon
- MAY Gin Blending Class | Buffalo | Wednesday, May 1st at 6:00pm
- MAY Spring Cocktails Class | Buffalo | Saturday, May 18th at noon
Black Button Distilling | Buffalo Tasting Room & Bottle Shop | 149 Swan Street | Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-507-4590