Black Button Distilling launches Loganberry Gin

Friday, March 29th – Enter The Haggis w/ Special Guests

-Doors: 8:00pm, show: 9:00pm

-Tickets: $15 ADV/$18 DOS

-Ages: 18

About Enter The Haggis:

Since 1995, Enter the Haggis have led the charge among Celtic Folk Rock bands, delighting fans with their memorable performances, inspired songwriting, musical proficiency and high quality recordings. The Toronto-based band has released eight acclaimed studio albums, the most recent debuting at #9 on the U.S. national Billboard Heatseekers charts. Their original songs such as “One Last Drink,” “Down with the Ship” and “Gasoline” have become folk rock anthems, appearing in films such as “Goon,” “10mph,” and “Addicted to Plastic,” and reaching as high as #25 on U.S. radio.

The band’s new single, “Mrs. Elliott”, is a triumphant return to form, showcasing Enter The Haggis’ signature sound and instrumentation; bagpipes blaze over a powerhouse hard-rock rhythm section as Lewington and Buchanan trade off on lead vocals. “Mrs. Elliott” is the opening track on the band’s 20th Anniversary retrospective double album “Cheers and Echoes”, which features the band’s best loved songs and is available November 2015. The Cheers and Echoes Tour kicks off early in 2016.

Praise for Enter The Haggis has appeared in major national publications, including The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post and Canada’s Globe and Mail. The band has also performed on national television shows like “Live With Regis and Kelly” and “Breakfast With The Arts” on A&E.

After multiple Canadian tours in the late 1990’s, ETH made waves in the US in 2004 with a feature length performance documentary called “Live at Lanigan’s Ball”. Following extensive airing of the special on PBS in more than 80 markets around the US, the band was invited to perform at Celtic and folk festivals across the US, Canada and Europe. Touring tirelessly, they amassed a legion of diehard fans who are known to cross continents and oceans for shows. Shunning the traditional industry model of a band maintaining distance from its fans, Enter The Haggis has worked hard to develop personal relationships with their supporters, (affectionately known as “Haggis Heads”), taking the necessary time to shake hands and chat after performances, broadcasting shows online for free and even inviting fans to join them in the studio to sing and play on record. It’s thanks to this close connection that the band’s last three albums were entirely financed through crowdfunding platforms that raised over $150,000 US.