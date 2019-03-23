Big Deal: Uniland Buys Med Campus Building

Uniland Development has ventured into the Medical Campus with the purchase of a Main Street property. The firm purchased 899 Main Street from Excellus Health Plan Inc. yesterday for $4.335 million. The 31,713 sq.ft. building is located at the southeast corner of Main and Carlton streets and has been vacant since late last year.
When it was constructed by Health Care Plan and opened in 1993, it was seen as a ‘win’ for a sleepy stretch of Main Street. It looks sorely out of place today as historic properties on the west side of Main have been rehabbed and the Medical Campus has sprouted to the north and east. Uniland has not announced plans for the site but the high purchase price may be a sign that the company is looking towards redevelopment rather than renovation. Fingers crossed.