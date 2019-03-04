Big Deal: Church Conversion Projects Sold

Creative Structures Services has sold two former churches it had converted to residential use in recent years. Michael Hartke Jr’s Hartke Properties LLC purchased The Lofts at Warwich located at 700 Parkside and KLP Commons at 786 Kenmore Avenue for a combined $3,006,110 on Friday.
The Lofts at Warwick features twelve apartments and 5,500 sq.ft. of office space and opened in 2010 (right). KLP Commons, the former Buffalo Covenant Church, has twelve apartments and one live-work unit. It opened in 2013 (entry image).