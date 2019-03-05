Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Basics of Etching @ Mirabo Press

Mirabo Press is launching a limited edition printmaking class, starting this Saturday and running for six consecutive Saturdays. It’s not everyday that a class of this nature comes along. In fact, before Mirabo Press opened, it would have been nearly impossible to realize this sort of opportunity.

Students will learn how to:

  • Create and print copper etchings
  • Create an image on a copper plate, etch the plate in acid, ink and print the incised lines
  • Drypoint
  • Hard ground line etching
  • Soft ground etching
  • Plate preparation
  • How to print and register to create an edition

The intimate class setting – “Etching”, taught by instructors Mizin Shin and Bob Fleming – will provide the tools for students to create and print copper etchings. The cost of the program breaks down to about $70 a class, which also covers materials.

Basics of Etching @ Mirabo Press

This class will be run with a small group of students: 4 maximum

Runs March 9, 2019 – April 13, 2019 every Saturday from 10am – 1pm

Participants must register in advance

Location: Mirabo Press | 11 Botsford Place, Buffalo, NY 14216

Cost: ($475 including $25 material fee)

For more information and online registration, please visit mirabopress.com/book-online/etching-saturday-class

