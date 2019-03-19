Aliens of the Sea @ Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara has a fascinating new exhibit that it proudly launched a few days ago thanks to presenters KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation. The exhibit, called “Aliens of the Sea”, is dedicated to one of the sea’s most mysterious creatures – the jellyfish. This is the first time that the Aquarium has dedicated a permanent space to jellyfish – altogether there are 100 jellyfish, featuring four different species. $477,147 “Aliens of the Sea” exhibit adds to the momentum already in place due to the recent unveiling of the Aquarium’s new $3.5 million “Penguin Coast” exhibit. Combined, the two new exhibits are anticipated to draw an additional 30,000 visitors each year.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced the arrival of the new exhibit, which he says is another great way to enhance tourism in the region.

The total volume of salt water in the gallery exceeds 2,000 gallons.

“State investments like the one at the Aquarium of Niagara are contributing to the overall transformation of the local economy, driving tourism and supporting good jobs,” Governor Cuomo said. “This exciting new exhibit will undoubtedly draw even more crowds to the already successful aquarium and give families near and far another reason to explore all that the region has to offer.”

The new jellyfish exhibit is part of a revised Master Plan launched in 2017, which features 5 new exhibits that are presented to maximize the viewing experience in a seamless manner. For example, there are no glass edges – the aquariums are all rounded so that the sea jellies don’t get lodged. Also, there is a constant flow of water, which keeps the ancient creatures suspended in the air. And then there’s the spectacular colored lighting that plays off the free-swimming invertebrates that manage to capture and fracture the various spectrums.

“The Aquarium of Niagara is a growing tourism destination thanks to continued state investment,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who attended a recent exhibit opening. “Growing up in Western New York, I was a frequent visitor to the Aquarium and later brought my children to experience the beauty and wonder of the sea. The new “Aliens of the Sea” jellyfish exhibit will attract even more visitors to Niagara Falls and continue to strengthen the tourism economy, which is a major driver of jobs across the region.”

Funding for the “Aliens of the Sea” exhibit includes:

A WNY Regional Economic Development Council (WNYREDC) Capital Grant of $68,000 for construction costs

A grant of $150,000 from the First Niagara Foundation in partnership with KeyBank

Elizabeth Gurney, who leads the KeyBank Foundation and the First Niagara Foundation, said, “KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation are thrilled to bring this unique, innovative exhibit to the Aquarium of Niagara, ushering in an exciting new era for this storied regional institution. This interactive experience will help promote learning and curiosity and provide another attraction that will bring visitors and locals of all ages to Niagara Falls and Western New York.”

“This project was a planned decision as part of the Aquarium’s vision to produce modernized exhibits, dynamic presentations and a quality and attractive experience. Aliens of the Sea‘ is another move in the right direction as the Aquarium becomes a leader in tourism and conservation for Western New York,” said Aquarium of Niagara executive director, Gary Siddall.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky said, “The mesmerizing jellyfish at the heart of this new Aquarium of Niagara permanent exhibit will be a popular draw for visitors, who have already enthusiastically welcomed the penguin exhibit and will continue to build Western New York’s tourism economy.”

“Thanks to continued investment from Governor Cuomo and our state partners, residents of the City of Niagara Falls and the millions who visit every year will have yet another reason to stay and play in our great community. The “Aliens of the Sea” exhibit along with the many other interactive attractions available to visitors, continue to position the Aquarium of Niagara as a top tourism destination here in Western New York,” added City of Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster.

For more information about the Aquarium of Niagara, visit this link: www.aquariumofniagara.org.

Aquarium of Niagara | 701 Whirlpool Street | Niagara Falls, New York 14301 | (716) 285-3575

Images courtesy Aquarium of Niagara