On Friday, March 15, Larkin Square will come alive with the sights and sounds of St. Patrick’s Day. This is the day that The Square, and the surrounding Larkinville areas, turn green for an evening. This is the precursor to the big weekend, where Buffalo’s two celebrated St. Paddy’s Day parades get underway on Saturday and Sunday.
St. Patrick’s Day weekend starts at Larkin Square!
Live at O’Larkin is the perfect way to unwind on a Friday, after work, while settling into the whole Irish affair. Guests to the celebratory kick-off will find the following kick off festivities:
- Live music by McCarthyizm, Crikwater, and Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums
- Irish dancing with Clann Na Cara Irish Dance
- Food trucks
- Craft beer
- Hot beverages
- Irish fare from The Filling Station
Now that sounds like a heck of a lot of fun, don’t you think?
7th Annual KeyBank Live at O’Larkin
Friday, March 15, 2019
5 PM – 8 PM
Free to attend
Larkin Square | 745 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210
More info here: bit.ly/LiveatOLarkin19