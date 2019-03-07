Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

7th Annual KeyBank Live at O’Larkin

On Friday, March 15, Larkin Square will come alive with the sights and sounds of St. Patrick’s Day. This is the day that The Square, and the surrounding Larkinville areas, turn green for an evening. This is the precursor to the big weekend, where Buffalo’s two celebrated St. Paddy’s Day parades get underway on Saturday and Sunday. 

Live at O’Larkin is the perfect way to unwind on a Friday, after work, while settling into the whole Irish affair. Guests to the celebratory kick-off will find the following kick off festivities:

Friday, March 15, 2019

5 PM – 8 PM

Free to attend

Larkin Square | 745 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210

More info here: bit.ly/LiveatOLarkin19

Also on Facebook

