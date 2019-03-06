Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

6Mbs at Buffalo Cider Hall

On Wednesday, March 27, you are invited to come listen to nine inspirational Buffalonians as they deliver 6 minute dialogues about themselves, their work, and their commitment to bettering Buffalo. These local leaders come from a wide range of backgrounds, but they all have something in common – their love of Buffalo. It just so happens that 8 of these speakers are women, as is the emcee, who is also a 6Mbs alum. It’s great to see so many women being recognized for their professional accomplishments.

Speakers present their building story through 18 images. The total time allotted for each slide is 20 seconds and, as the slide changes after 20 seconds, so does the related verbal content.

Come join emcee Lisa Ludwig, executive director of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, along with 9 celebrated Buffalonians, as they talk about their passions, as they relate to Buffalo and beyond.

  • $5 entry fee
  • Light refreshments will be served
  • Cash bar will be available
  • Raffles will benefit BAF’s programming efforts

6Mbs presented by Buffalo Architecture Foundation

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

6:30-8:00 PM

Buffalo Cider Hall | 155 Chandler St Suite 4 | Buffalo, NY 14207

Sponsors: AIA Buffalo/WNY, Explore Buffalo, and Hodgson Russ

