35mm: A Musical Exhibition @ Marie Maday Theatre

Can a photo inspire music? When you think about a modern day musical, what is more important, the music, or the imagery? Does one drive the other? What if the musical delivered imagery that begat the music?In 35mm, that’s what it’s all about. The Musical Exhibition is touted as “A stunning new multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theatre.”

“In 35mm, each photo creates a unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. This intricately woven collection of stories told through song re-imagines what the modern American musical can be.” – 35mm

“35mm: A Musical Exhibition” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

  • Music & lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver
  • Based on photographs by Matthew Murphy
  • Vocal arrangements & orchestrations by Ryan Scott Oliver
  • Additional percussion arrangements by Jeremy Yaddaw
  • Additional guitar arrangements by Matt Hinkley

35mm: A Musical Exhibition

Doors open at 7:30pm on Thursday & Saturday, and 1:30pm on Sunday

Marie Maday Theatre (The Canisius College Little Theatre) | 2068 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14208

Hosted by Bellissima Productions

Tickets

$15 Pre-Sale via Eventbrite

$20 At the Door (Cash Only Please)

Doors open 30 minutes before listed showtime

