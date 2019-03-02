Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2nd annual “State of OUR CITY” public event hosted by the OUR CITY coalition

0 Comments

For the second year in a row, OUR CITY coalition will host a “State of OUR CITY” that will highlight a number of the group’s identified problematic issues that Buffalo still faces. The OUR CITY public event, held at Asbury Hall on Delaware Avenue on Wednesday, March 27, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, will broach the topics of gentrification, the affordable housing crisis, food and health equity, energy democracy, over-policing of Black and Brown communities, lack of safe, reliable, and affordable transit, and the lack of oversight and investment in public education.

The release of the OUR CITY platform marks the culmination of a six month community planning process in which nearly a thousand Buffalo city residents had input into the final document.

The State of OUR CITY event is not just a rallying cry, it’s a framework that promotes community-based solutions, while addressing local elected officials who have not been able to solve a number of the city’s most basic quality of life issues.

To learn more about the OUR CITY coalition, visit ourcitybuffalo.org.

2nd annual “State of OUR CITY”

Public event hosted by the OUR CITY coalition

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

6:30pm to 8:30pm

Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments