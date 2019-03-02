For the second year in a row, OUR CITY coalition will host a “State of OUR CITY” that will highlight a number of the group’s identified problematic issues that Buffalo still faces. The OUR CITY public event, held at Asbury Hall on Delaware Avenue on Wednesday, March 27, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, will broach the topics of gentrification, the affordable housing crisis, food and health equity, energy democracy, over-policing of Black and Brown communities, lack of safe, reliable, and affordable transit, and the lack of oversight and investment in public education.
The release of the OUR CITY platform marks the culmination of a six month community planning process in which nearly a thousand Buffalo city residents had input into the final document.
The State of OUR CITY event is not just a rallying cry, it’s a framework that promotes community-based solutions, while addressing local elected officials who have not been able to solve a number of the city’s most basic quality of life issues.
To learn more about the OUR CITY coalition, visit ourcitybuffalo.org.
2nd annual “State of OUR CITY”
Public event hosted by the OUR CITY coalition
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
6:30pm to 8:30pm
Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202