24 Hours in Buffalo: March

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

Starting in March, the Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum & The 1927 Buffalo Filling Station (by Frank Lloyd Wright) will extended their hours. The complex will now be open weekends, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Museum features include: Pierce-Arrow cars, motorcycles & bicycles; Thomas Flyer; 1902 Buffalo Electric; 1933 Silver Arrow; 1931 Duesenberg Model J Town Car; Original Jello Wagon (featured on American Pickers); 1934 Bentley Speed Eight Roadster; World class radiator mascot collection; Pennsylvania license plate collection; British Motorcycles; Vintage bicycles and rare cycle memorabilia; Trico Display; Packard owned by Elizabeth Montgomery (of Bewitched); Corvettes, including the original 1964 Worlds’ Fair Corvette.

ABOUT

In the 1870’s, the George N. Pierce Company produced common household items such as ice chests and birdcages. As the need for transportation evolved, and the bicycle become a necessary means of travel, Mr. Pierce transitioned his work into the design, development, and manufacturing of bicycles. An industry innovator, the company introduced bicycle advancements such as the cushion frame and coaster brake. The buffalo-based company build a 75,000 square foot factory on Hanover and Prime Streets on Buffalo’s waterfront at Canalside, and by 1901, the company had produced its first, one single-cylinder automobile. The company continued manufacturing bicycles and motorcycles at this location until 1915.

In 1906, the company moved to 1695 Elmwood, located at the northwest corner of the Pan-American Exposition site. Building totalling over 1.5 million square feet were built. In 1915, the company boasted that it was the greatest user of aluminum in the world. During WWI Pierce-Arrow employed almost 10,000 men and women. The George N. Pierce Company became the Pierce-Arrow Motor Car Company in 1908 and began manufacturing larger luxurious automobiles for an affluent market. Pierce-Arrows were marketed as much more than a car. They were symbols of wealth and status.

In 1908, a Thomas Flyer driven by George Schuster, a test driver and factory inspector, beat out six competing cars from three other nations in the 22,000 mile, New York to Paris Race. The race began in Times Square on February 12, 1908. 169 days later, George Schuster arrived in Paris to win the world record.

In 1928, Pierce-Arrow was bought by Studebaker. This resulted in a number of engineering and design alterations. Studebaker invested money in research and new developments at the Buffalo factory, but investments did not result in sales. Studebaker went bankrupt in 1933, and sold Pierce-Arrow to Buffalo management.

Pierce-Arrow continued to manufacture automobiles. Prices were dropped considerably in an attempt to appeal to a larger market. Toward the end of production, Pierce-Arrow manufactured its own line of Travelodge trailers, complete with gas stoves, ice chests, water tanks and dining areas. 450 Travelodge trailers were produced, but the company continued to falter and filed for bankruptcy in 1938.

There is much more of this story to uncover at the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum, which honors and preserves the company’s long and prestigious history as a symbol of one of Buffalo’s most significant eras of growth, prosperity and of American innovation and ingenuity.

The Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum + The 1927 Buffalo Filling Station by Frank Lloyd Wright

201 Seneca at 263 Michigan, Buffalo, NY

Free Parking for Museum Visitors

$10 Adults – $5 Children ages 6 – 15

FEATURED EVENTS

Thursday, March 7 | 9:00 p.m.

Doors open at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $12.00 – $15.00

Facebook

This event is 18 +

Recently named one of Paste Magazine/Daytrotter’s Top Ten Soul/R&B artists of 2017, soul sensation Remember Jones brings a 12-piece orchestra to recreate the entire 2006 Grammy-award winning AMY WINEHOUSE album BACK TO BLACK, including a horn section, backing vocals, auxiliary instruments, and other special guests. Fronted by “one of the most enthusiastic, fiercely passionate powerhouses in the game” (Live for Live Music), Remember Jones will lead the ensemble through 17 songs, including the hit singles “Rehab,” “Tears Dry On Their Own,” “You Know I’m No Good,” “Love is a Losing Game,” and the title track, “Back to Black.” This one-of-a-kind show has sold-out most previous engagements. The band includes musicians from some of the most acclaimed funk and soul bands in New York, Philadelphia, and Asbury Park’s music scenes. Remember Jones will play an opening set featuring material from his high energy, super-soul, original recordings.

Sunday, March 10 | Showings at 2:00 p.m. + 7:00 p.m.

North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY

Tickets: $10.50

Facebook

Watching silly cat videos is good for you. – WSJ

CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. The fest is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area.

Adopt a cat in the lobby! Raffle and partial ticket proceeds to benefit Ten Lives Club.

Friday, March 15 | 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Larkin Square, 745 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY

Free to attend

St. Patrick’s Day weekend starts at Larkin Square! This is the day that The Square, and the surrounding Larkinville areas, turn green for an evening. This is the precursor to the big weekend, where Buffalo’s two celebrated St. Paddy’s Day parades get underway on Saturday and Sunday. Live at O’Larkin is the perfect way to unwind on a Friday, after work, while settling into the whole Irish affair. Guests to the celebratory kick-off will find the following kick off festivities:

Live music by McCarthyizm, Crikwater, and Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums

Irish dancing with Clann Na Cara Irish Dance

Food trucks

Craft beer

Hot beverages

Irish fare from The Filling Station

March 23-24 + March 30-31 | 10:00 am – 4:00 pm each day

Facebook

New York maple producers make 20% of all real maple syrup produced in the U.S.

The annual Maple Weekend event introduces us to the magic of the golden syrup. Over 157 maple farms participate in the event across New York State. Each of the farms offer something different, many feature tours, samples, activities, tastings, pancake breakfasts, etc. If you consider yourself a devote “New Yorker”, then you’re going to want to attend Maple Weekend. To plan your trip to your favorite maple destination, click here.

Saturday, March 30, 2019 | 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Canisus College, Science Hall, Buffalo, New York

Event is free to attend, click here to register | Facebook

Join GoBikeBuffalo for a day of workshops, discussions, and information centered on womxn on bicycles. Workshop discussions will include topics such as an introduction to bike mechanics, bike shop jargon and navigation, cycling as we age, and beyond the pavement—cycling on trails, pump tracks, and velodromes. Georgena Terry, founder of Terry Bicycles, will be the keynote speaker. Georgena has over 30 years of experience in the cycling industry and is the first person to create custom hand-built bicycles specifically for women. Riders of all skill levels, from those who have never been on a bicycle to those who ride every day are welcome to join. The event will include a light breakfast and lunch. On-site childcare will be available. A group ride and happy hour will follow the event.

This series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY | (877) 873-6322 | Website | Facebook

Located in the heart of downtown Buffalo’s burgeoning Inner Harbor area, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino offers non-stop action with the newest and hottest slots, table games and more! Enjoy delicious food and desserts from Phillips WD Bar & Grille, The Creek or The Creek Stop, while catching your favorite sports teams from the best seats in the house at Stixx Sports Bar. It’s all waiting for you to enjoy!

Win a Share of $20,000! | Sundays in March from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM | Slot Tournament Machines | The top session score and top five overall scores will take home a share of $20,000! Winners are announced at 8:15 PM every Sunday, with first place taking home $2,000! | Get details.