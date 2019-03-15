Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2019 Resolution Fair

Resolution Fair helps attendees reach goals... travel more, save more, eat healthier, get more exercise, etc.

Did you make a New Year’s resolution this year? If so, how’s it going? For many people, keeping up with a New Year promise can be difficult. Whether it’s drinking less alcohol or losing weight, it’s easy to say that you’re going to do it, yet hard to actually keep up withe the goals. That’s why WNED | WBFO is hosting the 2019 Resolution Fair. 

By February, over 80% of Americans have given up on their resolutions altogether.

At the fair, attendees will find all sorts of vendors who are there to help them improve their lives. Considered “a new take on a health fair”, the Resolution Fair will feature 40 regional businesses, all of which are able to help steer people in new directions. From fitness to home improvement, the fair will offer free 30-minute break-out sessions and hands-on experiences throughout the day. 

Among the companies and organizations presenting during breakout sessions are:

Dent Neurology
Level Financial
Great Erie FCU
Just Buffalo Literacy Center
Aesthetic Associates Centre
Balanced Body Foods
Community Health Center of Buffalo
Jada Blitz Fitness
OWM Buffalo

Food trucks will also be on site throughout the day.

2019 Resolution Fair

Saturday, April 27

9am-4pm

Free

WBFO Studios, 140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo

RSVP here

For a full list of vendors and a schedule of breakout sessions – and to reserve free tickets – visit wned.org/resolutionfair. The event’s presenting sponsors are Dent Neurology and Level Financial, and the supporting sponsors are Great Erie FCU and Just Buffalo Literary Center.

