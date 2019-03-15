Did you make a New Year’s resolution this year? If so, how’s it going? For many people, keeping up with a New Year promise can be difficult. Whether it’s drinking less alcohol or losing weight, it’s easy to say that you’re going to do it, yet hard to actually keep up withe the goals. That’s why WNED | WBFO is hosting the 2019 Resolution Fair.
By February, over 80% of Americans have given up on their resolutions altogether.
At the fair, attendees will find all sorts of vendors who are there to help them improve their lives. Considered “a new take on a health fair”, the Resolution Fair will feature 40 regional businesses, all of which are able to help steer people in new directions. From fitness to home improvement, the fair will offer free 30-minute break-out sessions and hands-on experiences throughout the day.
Among the companies and organizations presenting during breakout sessions are:
• Dent Neurology
• Level Financial
• Great Erie FCU
• Just Buffalo Literacy Center
• Aesthetic Associates Centre
• Balanced Body Foods
• Community Health Center of Buffalo
• Jada Blitz Fitness
• OWM Buffalo
Food trucks will also be on site throughout the day.
2019 Resolution Fair
Saturday, April 27
9am-4pm
Free
WBFO Studios, 140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo
For a full list of vendors and a schedule of breakout sessions – and to reserve free tickets – visit wned.org/resolutionfair. The event’s presenting sponsors are Dent Neurology and Level Financial, and the supporting sponsors are Great Erie FCU and Just Buffalo Literary Center.