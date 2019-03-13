2019 Buffalo YIMBY Festival – Breaking Ground & Building Our Common Future 

I get a kick that there is a Yes In My Backyard (YIMBY) Festival in Buffalo. After all of the years of talking about NIMBYs, it’s a breath of fresh air to think that block clubs, community organizations, neighborhood associations, change makers, and stakeholders can come together for one day to celebrate the possibilities and the advancements of Buffalo. It’s a chance to “to get to know each other, exchange ideas, share experiences, develop skills and strategies”… it’s everything that we need to take place in Buffalo.
The 2019 Buffalo YIMBY Festival is presented by Designing to Live Sustainably (D2LS) which is on a mission to set about positive change, one block at a time. D2LS promotes all of the things that are good about Buffalo, when it comes to building up this city in a grassroots manner. This year’s theme is Breaking Ground – Building Our Common Future, which is perfect for the city’s current social climate.
The festival is sponsored by Cedarland Development Group, which brings a twist to the event. Dr. Fadi Dagher and the Cedarland Team, which will dedicate its 998 Broadway property to the cause. To that end, D2LS and Cedarland Development Group are looking to the community for ideas on how to redevelop the building, while keeping in mind sustainability, quality of life, responsible development, and community.
Buffalo YIMBY will feature Keynote Speaker Rahwa Ghirmatzion, Executive Director of PUSH Buffalo, as well as entertainment, workshops, artists, kid’s activities, food trucks and more! Buffalo YIMBY is free to attend and will celebrate individuals and organizations that are making positive change happen in their own backyards, blocks, and neighborhoods.
This year’s Buffalo YIMBY Festival will include an awards ceremony for the winners of the Breaking Ground Ideas & Design Competition. Competition entrants will submit their ideas for the redevelopment of the former K-Mart building located in the heart of the Broadway Fillmore District. Entries are due Thursday, March 14th and a celebratory private reception to honor entrants will be held Friday, March 15th at the Broadway Market from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
2019 Buffalo YIMBY Festival – Breaking Ground & Building Our Common Future
Saturday, April 27, 2019
10:00 am to 4:00 pm
998 Broadway | Buffalo NY
Event updates and additional information is available on Buffalo YIMBY’s website or by following Buffalo YIMBY on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.