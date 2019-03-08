Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2019 Buffalo Motorama

Buffalo motor buffs, it’s time once again for the Buffalo Motorama show – a large scale event that features customs, hot rods, late model, race, tuners, etc. Each year, the show gets bigger and better. In 2019, Buffalo Motorama will not only showcase phenomenal cars, there will also be top local pinstripers, and live music. Considered “the largest indoor custom car and bike show this side of New York,” this is a chance for a wide range of car and bike fans to treat themselves to three days of automotive splendor. 

Special guests to this year’s Motorama include Tom Wopat (The Dukes of Hazzard), Dan Woods (Chop, Cut, Rebuild), Dennis Gage (My Classic Car), and Lou Santiago (CarFix). A number of featured builders will also be in attendance, along with a Buffalo Motorama Marketplace. And be sure to bring the kids along, because they won’t want to miss the North Ridge Star Wars Fanforce!

You can find all of the details, including the full schedule at www.buffalomotorama.com.

Buffalo Motorama

March 29-31, 2019

Buffalo Convention Center | 153 Franklin Street | Buffalo, New York 14202

 

