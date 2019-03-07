Spring is almost upon us, which means that we’re all about ready to start some fixing/building/renovation projects in and around the house.
In order to show you the light, when it comes to maintaining your houses, The Buffalo Home Show is held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center each year. The event is held over the course of two consecutive weekends in March, which gives people plenty of time to learn about numerous local vendors that are available to help you to see your projects to completion.
Shop, compare, and save with over 300 exhibitors.
Whether it’s an indoor or an outdoor project, The Buffalo Home Show will lead the way to discovering the best solutions and deals for remodeling, home improvement, and décor.
Click here to see a list of all of the goods and services available at the show. Also click here to learn about all of the special show features,
See Trading Spaces designer Vern Yip and interior designers Madcap Cottage LIVE at the show.
There’s even a wine lounge and a craft beer corner this year, so be sure to bring along the family and friends to this year’s Buffalo Home Show.
2019 Buffalo Home Show
March 8 – 10 and March 15 – 17
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | 153 Franklin Street | Buffalo, New York 14202
Click here for tickets and show hours