201 Ellicott will be Buffalo’s First Mobility Hub

Coinciding with the announcement that Downtown Buffalo would soon be home to Braymiller Market, GObike Buffalo will be teaming up with Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation to create Buffalo’s First Mobility Hub at 201 Ellicott.
What does this mean? It means that once the project is complete, people will have access to plenty of green transportation options. It means that a comprehensive transportation program will be in place, that will encourage people to walk, bike, take the transit, carshare, or any other form of eco friendly transportation. Part of this approach came about when Ciminelli Real Estate took the originally planned underground parking off the table. At the same time, developer Paul Ciminelli has stated that he is fine tuning his thought process on future urban developments to take into consideration the creation of sustainable, walkable neighborhoods.
The beautiful thing about this approach is that it’s not an afterthought. From the onset, the development will be based upon eco-transportation principles that will ultimately be considered Buffalo’s first Mobility Hub.
The newest plan, with the inclusion of affordable housing, is designed around nodes of green transportation, instead of car culture.
I’ve spoken to Ciminelli on numerous occasions, upon which times he says that he is on a mission to bring Buffalo up to speed with other cities when it comes to walkability by creating infrastructure that is conducive to alternative transportation. For far too long, Buffalo has been overly dependent upon car culture, when there are so many ways to depart from that train of thinking.
“We anticipate doing mobility hubs in our other developments,” said Ciminelli. And that’s more great news for Buffalo, as the city continues to beat the green drum.
“GObike Buffalo has partnered with Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation to create a comprehensive transportation program for the foundational development, 201 Ellicott, our region’s first mobility hub. A mobility hub connects people to many modes of transportation by building in amenities for pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders, ride-hailing services, carshare, bikeshare, and more to allow residents and visitors to begin to untether themselves from the constraints of their personal vehicle.” – from a recent GObike Buffalo e-blast