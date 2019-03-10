Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

10th Annual BLRC Tweed Ride

You know that spring is on its way when the Buffalo Lazy Randonneur Club (BLRC) sets out for its annual Tweed Ride, where cyclists don their finest tweed threads before heading out on a group ride that starts at Canalside and ends up at Delaware Park. For ten years this devoted group of fashion-oriented fiends has been organizing this spring spectacular.

Daniel Spurio and Beth Smith

Like the tweed fabric itself, it’s tradition. Our tradition, but you know, Buffalo Style.”

“Sometimes I’m amazed that our Buffalo Lazy Randonneur rides have been going on for ten years now. Then I am grateful for being in a town that is not so easily satisfied,” said Jack Courtney, who founded the BLRC along with his brother Greg. 

Throughout the course of the year, the BLRC puts on a variety of bike rides, including the Seersucker Ride, the Johnny Onion Ride, and the Solstice Wassail.

The very first Tweed Run was held on 24 January 2009, and organized via London Fixed Gear and Single Speed. We’re kind of like Shimano in this regard: We didn’t invent the Tweed Ride; We just fucked it up Buffalo style – but with Limburger instead of Bleu Cheese.” – The BLRC

The ride is open to anyone who would like to join and meet some new people who love to cycle, dress up, and eat fine food and drink (picnic style)

10th Annual BLRC Tweed Ride

Sunday, March 24, 2019

12 PM – 4 PM

Starting point: Marine Naval Park | 79 Marine Drive | Buffalo, New York 14202

Riders will meet up at Essex Street Pub at the end of the adventure

For all of the ride details, tune into this Facebook event page.

