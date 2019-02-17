Wrecking Niagara: 822 Niagara Street

An Art Monderne structure at a gateway to downtown Niagara Falls may be demolished. Workers have been at the Johnnie Ryan Co. building at 822 Niagara Street recent days “prepping the building for demolition.” The City has not issued a demolition permit however and efforts are underway to landmark the property. It is owned by MATC, Inc. with a mailing address of the Gold and Gold law firm located at 345 Buffalo Avenue in the Falls.
From the Call to Action:
Built c.1946, 822 Niagara Street is an excellent example of Art Moderne influenced commercial architecture as characterized by its smooth glazed brick exterior, accented brick stringcourses, glass-block windows, and curved corner. For over 30 years, it served the Niagara Falls community as the sales and manufacturing headquarters for Johnnie Ryan Co., a locally-owned soda company.
After many years of vacancy, 822 Niagara Street is endangered and is currently under threat of demolition by the current owners. This building is not only a testament to Niagara Falls’ entrepreneurial and industrial history, but is also adjacent to significant ongoing redevelopment projects. Saving and encouraging the redevelopment of 822 Niagara Street would support the continued growth and economic development of the City- while its demolition would leave yet another vacant lot and lost tax revenue.
Update from Preservation Buffalo Niagara:
It is also our understanding that the Preservation Commission and the Common Council are on the same page about landmarking the building and denying the demolition permit, HOWEVER, the owner has hired an attorney and is adamant about trying to demolish the building, so please do not let up the pressure on public officials and let them know how you feel! You can use PBN’s automated system (go to the PBN facebook page), or call Tom DeSantis (716.286.4477) and Seth Picirello (716.286.8801) directly. The owner is not letting up, so we can’t either!