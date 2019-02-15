WNY’s First Vegan Pizzeria – Crust To Dust Pizza

A couple of vegan pizza aficionados are looking to open up a vegan pizzeria in the area. Crust To Dust Pizza is the brainchild of Emily Wink and Ryan Orzechowski, who have set out to establish WNY’s first vegan pizzeria. With the vegan trend mounting, there are more and more people looking to eat animal-free foods. And when it comes to Buffalo dining, everyone should have the option of eating great pizzas, no matter their lifestyle choices. And in this case, it’s vegan, which should be extremely well received.
I asked Ryan how this new dream to be a vegan pizzeria co-owner/operator came to be and he said, “I worked at Wegmans on Dick Road for almost 10 years and was able to create vegan pizzas every Friday, which created a demand. Since we became vegan, the community has opened itself up to us with support and we feel that it’s crucial to give back and pay it forward. We’re definitely looking to bring something new to WNY with our 100% Vegan Shop.” Ryan is also enrolling in the world’s first vegan pizza school, to fine tune his craft. Emily takes care of the marketing end of the operation, but isn’t afraid to roll her sleeves up when the customers come a callin’.
I asked Ryan if he had a location in mind for the pizzeria, and he told me that the hunt for a location, so far, has not panned out. What is panning out is their new Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, which just launched. Here’s their pitch:
I’m excited to follow Emily and Ryan on their big vegan pizza adventure. Hopefully someone out there has the resources (a great building/storefront in need of a vegan pizzeria operation) that will allow these two to take their dream to reality. If you are privy of a good fit, their contact information is below.
Facebook – www.facebook.com/crusttodust
Twitter – www.twitter.com/crusttodust
Instagram – www.instagram.com/crusttodust