Weekends in March: The Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum & The 1927 Buffalo Filling Station (by Frank Lloyd Wright)

The Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum & The 1927 Buffalo Filling Station (by Frank Lloyd Wright) has announced its new extended “coming of spring” hours. Starting in March, the complex will be open weekends, from 11am to 4pm. Museum features include:

Pierce-Arrow cars, motorcycles & bicycles; Thomas Flyer; 1902 Buffalo Electric; 1933 Silver Arrow; 1931 Duesenberg Model J Town Car; Original Jello Wagon (featured on American Pickers); 1934 Bentley Speed Eight Roadster; World class radiator mascot collection; Pennsylvania license plate collection; British Motorcycles; Vintage bicycles and rare cycle memorabilia; Trico Display; Packard owned by Elizabeth Montgomery (of Bewitched); Corvettes, including the original 1964 Worlds’ Fair Corvette.

The Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum & The 1927 Buffalo Filling Station by Frank Lloyd Wright

201 Seneca at 263 Michigan ~ Downtown Buffalo, NY 14203 Free Parking for Museum Visitors

$10 Adults – $5 Children (6 TO 15)

716-853-0084

pierce-arrow.com

Also stay tuned to Facebook.com, as hours continue to be updated throughout the tourism season.

