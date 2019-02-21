Video: Temporary Landscapes

Videographer Jim Cielencki has done it again. This time it’s a video driven by aerial-captured land compositions.
“A combination of snow filled winter flying with the straight down, plan view angle over Western New York. Snow smoothes out the landscape creating an almost magical world turning the familiar into the unfamiliar. Shot using a DJI Mavic Pro over the random few days that snow of any good depth was on the ground. Filmed from 2017-2019.” – Cielencki
Simply, snow changes the world we are familiar with making it a place don’t quite recognize.
How many of these Buffalo landmarks do you recognize, as they are partially obscured by snowfall? Not only has Cielencki managed to capture some amazing shots, he’s also managed to weave them together brilliantly.