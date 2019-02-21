Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Video: Temporary Landscapes

0 Comments

Videographer Jim Cielencki has done it again. This time it’s a video driven by aerial-captured land compositions.

“A combination of snow filled winter flying with the straight down, plan view angle over Western New York. Snow smoothes out the landscape creating an almost magical world turning the familiar into the unfamiliar. Shot using a DJI Mavic Pro over the random few days that snow of any good depth was on the ground. Filmed from 2017-2019.” – Cielencki

Simply, snow changes the world we are familiar with making it a place don’t quite recognize.

How many of these Buffalo landmarks do you recognize, as they are partially obscured by snowfall? Not only has Cielencki managed to capture some amazing shots, he’s also managed to weave them together brilliantly.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments