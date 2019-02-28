Video: Lake Erie Ice Wall

Terry Fisher, president Full Circle Studios, has sent along a sensational look at the ice wall that recently built up along the shores of Lake Erie due to high winds. Fisher says that his crew of digital media producers was “wowed” by the sight of the ice wall.
“One team member met a woman from Austria (she was with her husband who is working locally) who was awed by the size and height of the ice,” says Fisher. “Then of course there were the people who kept walking further and further off shore to get selfies in a rather reckless manner. No injuries or fatalities while they were there, thankfully!”
“An incredible sight, like a sea of ice. I didn’t expect it to be so high.” – Cole Bielecki
“It was humbling to see an example of the power of the lake.” – Harry Jones
“It was surreal. Crazy. Like a manmade landscape rather than a natural one.” – Anthony Khoury