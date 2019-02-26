Velvet Bethany, Moxy Cleaveland, Stress Dolls, & Kerry Fey @ Milkie’s

On Saturday, March 2, event producer/promoter Vanessa Rae Oswald will be hosting a smorgasbord of entertainers at Milkie’s, which has become a go-to venue for alt music and entertainment. Milkie’s will keep you guessing, and so will Oswald, who continues to impress with her creative line-ups of singers, musicians, burlesque troupes, etc. These acts come from far and wide, yet manage to unfold in a way that is dynamic, captivating, and constantly entertaining. Here’s the line-up for the upcoming show:

Velvet Bethany – Dreamy rock and roll from Buffalo, NY – They just released the album Rock and Roll Vacation on Valentine’s Day. See Bandcamp.

Moxy Cleaveland Cabaret – A folksy-punk acoustic duo from Niagara Falls taking pop hits and turning them into new endeavors for your listening pleasure. *Some of their songs will feature burlesque dancer Sapphire SeaQueen from the Glam Vamps.

Stress Dolls – Alt/pop/rock songwriter from Buffalo – “Joni Mitchell meets Nirvana”.

Kerry Fey – Cheeky folk rock guitarist/singer/songwriter who throws her personal experiences right in your face in a way that’s adorable.

“This is the first time I’ve put together a show of all music acts,” said Oswald. “I’m so excited! I’ve been a fan of local Buffalo music for a long time and never thought I could be a booker. Most of the shows I would go to were put together by men. And I was like, ‘Hey! Where are all the female bookers at!?’ I’m sure there’s way more out there than I know of, I just happen to come in contact with more men.

“This combination of music acts is made up of some of my favorite musicians in Buffalo! I can’t wait to witness them all on stage one after the other. I know the audience will thoroughly enjoy it. Sapphire SeaQueen will also be performing burlesque while the Moxy Cleveland Cabaret plays live music, which is always a treat and something new, fresh, and different.

“With all the shows I’ve been organizing lately (burlesque and now music) I want to bring something a bit different to the scene that people won’t expect. Put a unique spin on things. Hopefully people will like it! I know I’m having fun planning these events and seeing them come to fruition. I also enjoy promoting artists who deserve to be seen. We have so many talented artists in Buffalo – musicians, dancers, painters, visual artists, DJs, etc. I just want all of them to get the exposure they deserve!”

Velvet Bethany, Moxy Cleaveland, Stress Dolls, & Kerry Fey @ Milkie’s

Saturday, March 2, 2019

Show is at 9pm

Cover: $5

Milkie’s on Elmwood | 522 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222

See Facebook event