Vania & David Featured in February Issue of Harper’s Bazaar

Vania & David, a fashion design studio in Buffalo, continue to impress. I initially wrote about Vania Escauriza Gagliardone and David Martinez when they opened a shop on Elmwood back in 2014. Five years later, and they are putting out jewelry creations that are ultra impressive. One piece in particular landed them in the pages of American Fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

Vania designed the bold Stick Necklace and Bracelet with Diamonds years ago, and ever since introducing it, she says, it has been a hot seller. The piece, to be worn as a necklace, a bracelet, or a choker (adjustable leather strap), can be found in the February 2019 issue, or at their home base shop at 1007 Elmwood Avenue.

“The Sticky is a universal piece, whether you are a man or a woman, it’s just perfect. You can wear it during the day or at a party during the nighttime. I love it!”

Vania & David products have been spotted on celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, Michael Strahan, Brooke Burns, Pia Wurtzback, Gisele Oliveira, Katie Cassidy, Peyton List, Ellen Burstyn, and Margo Martindale.

Husband and partner David A. Martinez, who met Vania in 2003 adds, “This piece is typical Vania! Not only is it lovely and elegant – it can be worn by anyone – I rock mine as a staple!”

While David’s hometown is Buffalo, Vania hails from Asuncion, Paraguay, which is where she initially founded the brand back in 2001. Since being in Buffalo, the couple has designed leather handbags, boots and hats, bold jewelry, and even a soy candle. Vania’s style is certainly rocking these days. Just sift through this Instagram page to see what I mean. There, you will come across some of her bold and badass pieces, along with a scrapbook of their recent travels. It was the image of the gold bracelets and the gold ring with a chunk of crystal that stopped me dead in my tracks! Wow, Vania & David knocked that one out of the park (inset left). What a stunning collection of handcrafted jewelry. No wonder they have found their way on to the pages of Harper’s Bazaar.

As for the Stick Necklace and Bracelet with Diamonds, feature in the magazine, Vania says, “That piece I created years ago and almost instantly it became a best seller. It’s for females and also male costumers. The most fun part of it was the can be used as a necklace, choker, or wrap on your wrist. Although I believe it is simple to me (haha), at the same time it’s very bold and a statement. Particularly that piece is 925 sterling and has diamond chips that create a contrast of earthy and luxury all at once. For the ones who seek uniqueness!”

Vania & David reopens next Friday, March 1st, for the spring retail season.

You can visit Vania & David online (see here), or on Facebook, or in person at 1007 Elmwood Avenue | 716-480-6021