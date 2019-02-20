Today – Flora Buffalo sponsors Community Conversation about Proposed Cannabis Campus

On the heels of its promotional video showcasing the vision of its Buffalo Cannabis Campus, Flora Buffalo hosts a community conversation to discuss plans for the project. The health and wellness cannabis company has assembled panelists Dasheeda Dawson, Flora strategic advisor, Aleece Burgio, Senior Counsel at McGuire Development, and L. Nathan Hare, Radio Host, Community Advocate and President and CEO of the Community Action Organization of Western New York.
As part of the conversation moderated by Flora spokesperson Imani Dawson, the panel will share the latest details on the project, expanding upon the vision laid out by the video for community reinvestment and social equity while adding 500-1,000 jobs to Buffalo and the Western New York region. In addition, community members will be offered a forum to ask questions and have their project related concerns addressed.
WHO: Flora Buffalo featuring panelists Aleece Burgio, Dasheeda Dawson, Imani Dawson and L. Nathan Hare.
WHAT: Flora Buffalo hosts community conversation about its proposed cannabis campus, sponsored by C.E.AS.E.
WHERE: Wednesday, February 20th, 6:00pm-8:00pm, Pratt Willert Community Center, 422 Pratt St, Buffalo, NY 14204
