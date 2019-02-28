“They’re Demanding Less Waste” at The Tabernacle @ Sweet_ness 7 Café

In 2018, RestaurantHospitality.com posted the following information regarding restaurant food waste in the US:
Each year about 63 million tons of food are wasted annually in the U.S., according to the non-profit ReFED in a report released in 2018.
The restaurant industry alone generates about 11.4 million tons of food waste annually at a cost of about $25 billion per year.
But for every dollar invested in food-waste reduction, restaurants can realize about $8 in cost savings, the San Francisco-based ReFED said in a new guide for reducing food waste.
Those statistics are mind boggling, especially when you think about all of the things that restaurateurs, event planners, etc. can do to curb the waste. Just think about the food that gets wasted at events and weddings. And all of the bread baskets that get tossed at restaurants. And the garnishes that are wasted. And veggie skins. Then there are the foods that don’t look perfect, and can’t be served. Or the food that goes out of date, and gets tossed. The list goes on and on.
Register now to learn about strategies and stories on purchasing, planning and coordinating to maximize customer experiences while minimizing food wastes including disposable containers and plastic ware.
On Monday, March 4 Erie County Recycling is hosting a workshop titled “They’re Demanding Less Waste”. This is a no-cost workshop that will be held at The Tabernacle @Sweet_ness 7 Café, 211 Lafayette Avenue. The workshop will include “several speakers who have developed structures and systems to manage and reduce every day and special event related food waste and food container waste.”
Monday, March 4, 2019
2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
The Tabernacle @ Sweet_ness 7 Café | 211 Lafayette Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14213
Light refreshments, short presentations, Q&A, and perhaps a tasting of sustainably produced wine and liquor
