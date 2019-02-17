Back in May, we last posted on a development project underway at 82 Pearl Street (built c. 1870). At the time, the four-story, 19,552 sq.ft. building located adjacent to Pearl Street Grill and Brewery was getting a good cleaning on the exterior, which was also being repaired and repainted. Along with a refresher of the original storefronts, windows were being added to the building’s north façade.
The work underway was part of $2.7 million project being redeveloped by BRD Inc., and designed by architect Elizabeth Buscaglia. The end result is now 12 apartments, which have just wrapped up, complete with a C/O – now referred to as the Piano Factory Lofts. As of a few days ago, the units are move in ready. Building amenities include:
- Rooftop Patio
- Fitness Center
- Elevator
- Bike Parking
- Storage Lockers
- Security
- Key Fab Access
- Security Cameras
- Walking Distance to Metro Rail
- Walking Distance to Dining and Entertainment
- Pet Friendly
- Onsite Maintenance
- Onsite Management
Per The Piano Factory Lofts website, the historic building:
The oldest known use of the building was as a variety of commercial manufacturing including a piano workroom, cabinet makers and upholstering
Ryan & Williams Stationer Office Equipment occupied the building c. 1925 through the 1970’s
BRD Inc. purchased the building and made it the home of its construction company as well as Elizabeth Buscaglia architectural design studio
In 2017 BRD Inc embarked on the Historical Preservation process to renovate the historic building and preserve its historic features for generations to come
