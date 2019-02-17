Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The Piano Factory Lofts

0 Comments

Back in May, we last posted on a development project underway at 82 Pearl Street (built c. 1870). At the time, the four-story, 19,552 sq.ft. building located adjacent to Pearl Street Grill and Brewery was getting a good cleaning on the exterior, which was also being repaired and repainted. Along with a refresher of the original storefronts, windows were being added to the building’s north façade. 

The work underway was part of $2.7 million project being redeveloped by BRD Inc., and designed by architect Elizabeth Buscaglia. The end result is now 12 apartments, which have just wrapped up, complete with a C/O – now referred to as the Piano Factory Lofts. As of a few days ago, the units are move in ready. Building amenities include:

  • Rooftop Patio
  • Fitness Center
  • Elevator
  • Bike Parking
  • Storage Lockers
  • Security
  • Key Fab Access
  • Security Cameras
  • Walking Distance to Metro Rail
  • Walking Distance to Dining and Entertainment
  • Pet Friendly
  • Onsite Maintenance
  • Onsite Management
Click to enlarge

Per The Piano Factory Lofts website, the historic building:

The oldest known use of the building was as a variety of commercial manufacturing including a piano workroom, cabinet makers and upholstering

Ryan & Williams Stationer Office Equipment occupied the building c. 1925 through the 1970’s

BRD Inc. purchased the building and made it the home of its construction company as well as Elizabeth Buscaglia architectural design studio

In 2017 BRD Inc embarked on the Historical Preservation process to renovate the historic building and preserve its historic features for generations to come

Get connected: The Piano Factory Lofts82 Pearl Street | Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716.847.0042 ext. 11 | Email: msykes@brdconstruction.com

Photos courtesy The Piano Factory Lofts

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments