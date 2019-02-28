The BASH moves to Buffalo RiverWorks

One of the city’s most highly anticipated and well attended events has been issued a new lease on life. The BASH (originally MASH Bash), traditionally hosted at Red Cross headquarters on Delaware Avenue (corner of Summer), will now be held at Buffalo RiverWorks.
Last year, BASH-goers felt that it would be the last year for the long hailed event. But now Mercy Flight has announced that it will be continuing on with the 20-year fundraiser, just at another location. That means that event-goers will still be treated to all of the sensational offerings and attractions that they have come to expect, but instead of being under a big tent, there will be a spectacular waterfront setting.
This year’s music line-up will be Nerds Gone Wild and DJ Dovey. All of the rest of the memorable festivities continue, with the addition of a fireworks display.
Funds raised via the BASH will be dedicated to the ongoing mission of Mercy Flight, which has conducted 26,000 patient missions over the last 36 years.
The BASH tradition continues, as Mercy Flight embarks upon a new journey at RiverWorks. So don’t donate those fatigues just yet, and keep those boots polished, because one of the city’s most memorable events is back on track.
The BASH for Mercy Flight
June 7, 2019
7pm to 11pm
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203