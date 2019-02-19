The 2019 Irish Holidays in Buffalo’s Old First Ward

It’s the moment that we all await with great anticipation – for February to bite the dust and March to get underway. That’s because March brings with it all of the boisterous fun of the Irish Holidays in Buffalo. Over the last few years, ever since The Barrel Factory opened its doors in the Old First Ward, it has come to be a recognized and reliable venue for numerous St. Patrick’s festivities, which essentially, is also the prelude to the welcoming of spring. Following are the three Irish events that you can look forward to this year!

Post-Shamrock Run IRISH HOOLEY

Saturday, March 2nd at The Barrel Factory

Featuring Emerald Isle Band LIVE at 2 PM

Doors OPEN at 10 AM

Sponsored by the Old First Ward Community Association and Center, the 2019 Shamrock Run will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 12:00 noon. Last year, 5,000 enthusiastic runners participated in the 40th annual 8K event. A similar number of well-wishers and cheerleaders come along. Don’t worry about the weather too much. We’ve seen them run in snow, cold, rain, and even sun.

The Shamrock Run passes by The Barrel Factory/Lakeward Spirits on Hamburg St. at Republic St. between Gene McCarthy’s and us. We’ll have a festive Irish Hooley after the race featuring Emerald Isle Band LIVE starting at 2 PM in the Lakeward Spirits Event Center. Doors open at 10 AM at The Barrel Factory.

​​

See www.BuffaloShamrockRun.com for more information on this great annual race in the city’s Old First Ward neighborhood that’s MEGA FUN. Sign up for the race now.

Post-Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade IRISH HOOLEY

Saturday, March 16th at The Barrel Factory

Featuring Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipe and Drums & Finnegan’s Punch LIVE at 2 PM

Doors OPEN at 10 AM

The 26th annual “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 12:00 noon. The epic parade, featuring over 100 groups and floats, marches through The Valley & Old First Ward neighborhoods.

The parade passes by The Barrel Factory/Lakeward Spirits on Hamburg St. at Republic St. between Gene McCarthy’s and us. Some of our guests watch the parade from Lakeward Spirits’ upstairs terrace while most watch it nearby along the parade route.

Our Irish Hooley in the Lakeward Spirits Event Center after the parade will be kicked-off by the award-winning, 40-piece Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipe and Drums at around 2 PM and will feature music by Finnegan’s Punch for the rest of the afternoon. Doors open at 10 AM at The Barrel Factory.

The Old Neighborhood Parade, sponsored by Valley Community Center, will have parade updates posted on their website and Facebook page. Plan on participating in this wonderful event.

St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

Sunday, March 17th at The Barrel Factory

Featuring The Gripers LIVE at 2 PM

Doors OPEN at 12 noon

Who wants this FUN to end? We’re glad that the official St. Patrick’s Day this year is on a Sunday when more folks will be able to take part in another celebration. Plus, parade-goers from the Delaware Avenue parade will be able to join us after the parade.

Our St. Patrick’s Day festivities will be highlighted by The Gripers LIVE at 2 PM in the Lakeward Spirits Event Center. Doors open at 12 noon at The Barrel Factory.

Like the other big party days above, you’ll be able to join us at one of Western New York’s premiere DESTINATIONS. The landmark, newly-restored, 116-year-old historic factory in Buffalo’s legendary Old First Ward, features Lakeward Spirits craft distillery, Pressure Drop Brewing craft brewery, Buffalo’s Best Cucina restaurant, Bar Cultivar NEW craft hard cider-focused bar, Snowy Owl Kombucha, Elevator Alley Kayak, and the Lakeward Spirits Event Center wedding & corporate meeting venue.

The Barrel Factory is located at 65 Vandalia St., corner of Hamburg and Republic Streets in Buffalo NY 14204.

Learn more at www.BarrelFactory.com and www.facebook.com/BarrelFactory.