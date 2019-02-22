Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The 1st MF’N Record Show & Art Bizarre

0 Comments

Hertel Avenue’s Jam Records is hosting their “First Ever MF’N Record Show & Art Bizarre”. Jam Records, one of the leading authorities in vinyl, stereo equipment, and music apparel, is now embarking upon a music expo that will feature two floors of record/sound related merchandise, along with mixed art goods.

For collectors of vinyl, and other sorts of audio-centric products, this show will be one for the records.

Along with table after table of music related merch, there’s also going to be two DJs, two full cash bars, and food. Cost of admittance is only $2, plus there’s free parking, so it’s a bit of a wash. Come scope out some fresh finds from a variety of sellers, and enjoy six hours of audiophile fun.

The 1st MF’N Record Show & Art Bizarre

Saturday, March 30, 2019

3 PM – 9 PM

Polish Cadets of Buffalo | 927 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14207 | See Facebook event

Lead image: MrSickboy50

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments