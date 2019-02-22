Hertel Avenue’s Jam Records is hosting their “First Ever MF’N Record Show & Art Bizarre”. Jam Records, one of the leading authorities in vinyl, stereo equipment, and music apparel, is now embarking upon a music expo that will feature two floors of record/sound related merchandise, along with mixed art goods.
For collectors of vinyl, and other sorts of audio-centric products, this show will be one for the records.
Along with table after table of music related merch, there’s also going to be two DJs, two full cash bars, and food. Cost of admittance is only $2, plus there’s free parking, so it’s a bit of a wash. Come scope out some fresh finds from a variety of sellers, and enjoy six hours of audiophile fun.
The 1st MF’N Record Show & Art Bizarre
Saturday, March 30, 2019
3 PM – 9 PM
Polish Cadets of Buffalo | 927 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14207 | See Facebook event
Lead image: MrSickboy50