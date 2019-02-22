Territory Sunrise Run – Buffalo

After being away from Buffalo for five years, expat James Maska has returned, and he’s bringing with him a new running program. “The idea is from Territory Run Company, a small business from the pacific northwest that promotes trail running and the close-knit community around it,” said Maska. “The idea behind sunrise runs is (A) to get people outside early to catch a sweet sunrise while running a few miles and (B) to form a close community for runners outside the traditional group runs, 5ks, etc.”
Running season is almost upon us. That means that it’s the perfect time to kick your running program into full gear. These Sunrise Runs sound like the perfect wake up call. According to Maska, his fondness for the runs elsewhere prompted him to bring the concept with him, upon his return. “The runs are currently based in cities like Vancouver, Portland, and Denver… I’m happy to have been given the OK from the company’s founder to add Buffalo to the rotation,” Maska stated. “He is incredibly interested in Buffalo’s story and looks forward to featuring us on the website after we get a few runs in.”
As for the runs, Maska told me that the runs would probably average 10 to 15 runners (maybe more). The time of the runs coincide with the rising of the sun. Interested runners can tune into the group’s Facebook page, to learn about meeting points, run objectives, updates, schedules, routes, etc. “There will be a meeting point and the runs will typically feature coffee from local roasters (or end at a coffee shop), and some giveaways from Territory,” Maska mentioned. “The first run will be in April – the runs will always be held in the city (or very close to it).”