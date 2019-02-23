Rockin’ 2019: Death Cab for Cutie

General admission tickets for this year’s Rockin’ @ The Knox are scheduled to go on sale starting March 1 at 10 am. This year’s headlining act is Death Cab for Cutie, one of the quintessential indie rock bands that formed in Bellingham, Washington, in 1997 (Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, B-52’s, Metric, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr). Lead singer Gibbard has one of the most identifiable voices in the indie music realm. The bands unconventional instrumentation is also synonymous with the style of music.
Death Cab for Cutie joins the ranks of numerous other highly regarded bands that have graced the outdoor stage at the AK, including Blondie, Beck, Wilco, My Morning Jacket, Elvis Costello, Feist, Rufus Wainwright, The National, Paolo Nutini, Our Lady Peace, and numerous local bands including Great Train Robber, The Juliet Dagger, and The Last Conservative.
Rockin’ 2019 will feature Death Cab for Cutie, Tank and the Bangas, and Phosphorescent.
“Join us on June 16 for a spectacular evening of music and art! Don’t miss out on seeing the concert of the summer in one of the most unique concert venues in the city!” -The AK
$60 (plus handling fees)
Albright-Knox Grounds (Rain or Shine)
Members’ pre-sale tickets on sale February 27 at 10 am
General admission tickets on sale March 1 at 10 am
Click here for ticketing information