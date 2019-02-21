Leasing Opportunities & New Renderings for the Monroe Building Rehabilitation

The development team hoping to take a can opener to the exterior of the former Record Theatre building has released renderings of what the block could look like once the corrugated metal comes down and rehab work is completed. A leasing package has been formally issued by the team, which can be seen here and any leasing inquiries can be directed to the contacts at the end of this post.
Based on a combination of the original drawings and recent investigative work, the vision for the building’s reuse is coming into focus. Since the original post came out last week, several exciting groups and companies have come out to tour the space and see if it may be a right fit for their new home or expansion plans. Although it is too early to announce official tenants, if a few of those who have walked through decide to take the leap, the change for this part of Main Street would be transformative.
Originally the Monroe Building, but more recently known as Record Theatre, the building is actually made up of four structures. The largest of the four is the Monroe Building itself, which was built in 1920 and designed by prominent architect G. Morton Wolfe (Parkside Candies, Circle Theatre). It housed an ornate showroom at the front with many of the original details still remaining, but hidden, with the remainder of the space more industrial for car storage and servicing. A long, one-story building (1794 Main) was added as an auto parts store along the northern side of the building in 1929. It had a simple interior, a large storefront window, and a tall overhead door fronting onto Main Street. The original built date of the northern most building (1780 Main) is unknown at this time, but was used as a saloon for most of its life with twin storefronts on the first floor and twin apartments on the second floor. 1040 Lafayette is located along the rear of the Monroe Building and also had an auto service use, original built in 1930.
For tenancy information, please contact:
Bernice Radle, 716.235.5563, bernice@buffalovedevelopment.com
Derek King, 716.725.6410, derekking@preservationstudios.com