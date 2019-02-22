Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Real Estate Watch: 401 Northland Avenue

Every once in a while we come across an awesome property, at a fair price. Therefore, we feel that it’s our duty to showcase the property, in hopes that someone will purchase it who will be a good steward for the building in years to come. In this particular case, the building in question is located at 401 Northland Avenue, which just so happens to be located in close proximity of the incredible Northland Development Project.

401 Northland Avenue is the former rectory for the neighboring church. Currently, the historic stone structure is classified as “Inn/Lodge/Boarding house”. Zillow has listed property features as: 12 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms on 2 floors, common area kitchen, living rooms on the 1st and 2nd floors, a beautiful space in the basement (all with fireplaces), and a two car detached garage is in the rear. The property has been featured on Airbnb in the past, which means that it’s currently in relatively good shape. Here’s the rest of the description:

Built as St. Francis de Sales Catholic Rectory in 1918 by noted city-hall architect George Deitel, there is potential for historic tax credits on this property. Features include original hardwood floors, original oak woodwork, updated windows, updated electrical panels, copper plumbing, new gas lines throughout, alarm system, exterior lighting, ashphalt roof replacement, large 62′ by 140′ lot, stone garage rebuilt to plan, concrete off-street parking, gated driveway, next door to Boys and Girls Club, 1 block to Hamlin Park School, and 6 blocks to Canisius College.

Asking $329,900. See listing.

Photos courtesy Zillow

