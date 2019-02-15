Nickel City Lofts – Adaptive Reuse Ready on Barker Street

Glendale Development is officially leasing completed units in its new Nickel City Lofts project, located at 31 Barker Street near Main Street. The building that formerly housed Kepa3 Gallery and Peter Fowler Studio, and a large warehouse, is now a mixed use of 21 market-rate apartments, 21 indoor parking spaces, and commercial space.
“Available apartments include one and two-level two-bedroom units prices from $1,800 to $2,100 and three-bedroom units on two or three levels starting at $2,600. Units feature high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundries.”
It’s good to see some of these development projects, including Nickel City Lofts and Nineteen North Apartments, heading closer to Main Street. Once Main Street is the beneficiary of the Smart Corridor initiative, the central thoroughfare between Tupper and Ferry will have a whole new energy and appeal. It’s the perfect time to see more of these rehabs coming online.
Nickel City Lofts, a $4.99 million adaptive reuse project, was designed by Silvestri Architects.
