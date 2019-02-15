Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Nickel City Lofts – Adaptive Reuse Ready on Barker Street

0 Comments

Glendale Development is officially leasing completed units in its new Nickel City Lofts project, located at 31 Barker Street near Main Street. The building that formerly housed Kepa3 Gallery and Peter Fowler Studio, and a large warehouse, is now a mixed use of 21 market-rate apartments, 21 indoor parking spaces, and commercial space. 

“Available apartments include one and two-level two-bedroom units prices from $1,800 to $2,100 and three-bedroom units on two or three levels starting at $2,600.  Units feature high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundries.”

It’s good to see some of these development projects, including Nickel City Lofts and Nineteen North Apartments, heading closer to Main Street. Once Main Street is the beneficiary of the Smart Corridor initiative, the central thoroughfare between Tupper and Ferry will have a whole new energy and appeal. It’s the perfect time to see more of these rehabs coming online.

Nickel City Lofts, a $4.99 million adaptive reuse project, was designed by Silvestri Architects.

Get Connected: Glendale Development, 716.748.6121 | Website

Unit-AUnit-BUnit-CUnit-DUnit-HUnit-IUnit-GUnit-F-1Unit-E-1Unit-KUnit-LUnit-M-1Unit-N

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments