New York State Maple Weekend 2019

Do you know that New York maple producers make 20% of all of the real maple syrup produced in the US? That’s a heck of a lot of maple syrup. It’s also a major point of pride for Greater Buffalo and NYS, not to mention being a big industry that is driven by numerous family businesses that keep the traditions of making maple syrup alive.

Over the course of four days – March 23-24 and March 30-31 – WNYorkers are invited to attend Maple Weekend, an annual event the gives people a chance to learn all about the maple industry (10:00 am – 4:00 pm each day). Over 157 NY maple farms participate in the event, by giving visitors tours of the “sugar houses” where everything is made. Each of the farms offers different tours, many of which feature tours, samples, activities, tastings, pancake breakfasts, etc.

If you consider yourself a devote “New Yorker”, then you’re going to want to attend Maple Weekend. To plan your trip to your favorite maple destination, click here. And if you’re looking for one of the best maple syrup pancake breakfasts in the land, click here.

When did Maple Weekend in New York State begin?

1995 was the first year, as a single “Maple Sunday”. 2019 is the 24th year of an event that now officially spans 4 days on 2 weekends.

Where is Maple Weekend?

Maple Weekend happens at locations all across New York State. This is agri-tourism at its best – come right to the farm to see the process, smell the delicious smell of maple sap cooking down to syrup, and taste many of the maple products made right there on the farm.

What is the cost?

Tours and product samples are offered at most sites free of charge.(museums are the exception)

On-site pancake breakfasts, where available, incur a per-plate cost and prices vary by location.

What should I wear?

Many locations are rustic and most will be muddy. Dress in layers and wear closed-toe or insulated footwear.

Who organizes the event?

This event is organized and sponsored by the New York State Maple Producers’ Association, proudly funded by members and the NYS Department of Agriculture.

Q&A and photos courtesy New York State Maple Producers’ Association