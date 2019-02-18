Nerd Scene: Puzzling Pixel Games

Puzzling Pixel Games not only ensures that the games get made, they also handle the business side of it, and contacts potential stores to sell the games in. Mike Schroeder, the owner of Puzzling Pixel Games, has an IT software and web development background and dabbles in digital art and design. He uses these skills to create the art for the games he publishes, helping the developers’ ideas come to life. This is also especially helpful because finding an artist to assist you on your game-development quest can potentially be difficult.

Puzzling Pixel Games currently has two games in their publishing library, both from indie developers. One is titled “The Abandons,” and is a single-player labyrinth escape game. The player flips over cards that represent different parts of a maze as they attempt to escape the labyrinthian temple. Playing a game solo may sound dull, but it’s not. This feels a lot like playing the solo campaign of a video game. It has an addictive solitaire-like quality to it. “The Abandons” will be available to purchase this March of 2019. The second game they are publishing is a Sherlock Holmes mystery game titled “A Note For Murder”. This one will be on Kickstarter around mid March of 2019. More games and expansions for games will be coming in the future.

Breaking into the tabletop development industry can be tough. There are tons of people out there with great ideas for games. However, it can be difficult to get the game physically made, get the name out there, and sell it. Publishers like Puzzling Pixel Games help make your games a reality. If you have a board game or card game in mind, and have the mechanics thought out and playtested, I highly suggest contacting Puzzling Pixel Games. The best part, you don’t need to be in Lewiston, Buffalo, or anywhere in WNY. You can submit your game ideas from anywhere! If you wish to submit your game pitch to them, their website is puzzlingpixel.com​. I hope that publishers like Puzzling Pixel Games will help more smaller game developers get their games made so that the world doesn’t have to miss out on what gems they have to offer.