M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery -Impression

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up features tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Admission is free, and many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on Friday, March 1, from 10am until 10pm. Also, see current exhibits.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 10 am – 12 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum

Family Fun Tour

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 11 am – 11:45 am

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This family-oriented tour of works in the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.

Registration – Space is limited to 20 participants. To reserve your spot, please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Acrylic Painting on Paper

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 1 pm – 3 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This class will focus on acrylic painting on paper.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Public Tour

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents and are free on the first Friday of each month as part of M&T FIRST FRIDAYS @ THE GALLERY.

ArtCart—Humble and Human: An Exhibition in Honor of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 4 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Come and explore the mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in Humble and Human, an exhibition of Impressionist and post-Impressionist treasures from the collections of the Albright-Knox and the Detroit Institute of Arts in celebration of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

“What’s Your Vision?” Tour

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent encourages participants to “read” four works of art from their own perspectives.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 5 pm – 7 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Jazz and Happy Hour

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

AK Café

Enjoy drink specials and live jazz music in the artful setting of AK Café.

Gallery Talk—Humble and Human: An Exhibition in Honor of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 6 pm – 6:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Join the AK for a discussion of Humble and Human, an exhibition of Impressionist and post-Impressionist treasures from the collections of the Albright-Knox and the Detroit Institute of Arts in celebration of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

Gallery Talk—Humble and Human: An Exhibition in Honor of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 7 pm – 7:30 pm

FREE with Pay What You Wish admission

FREE for Members

1905 Building

Join the AK for a discussion of Humble and Human, an exhibition of Impressionist and post-Impressionist treasures from the collections of the Albright-Knox and the Detroit Institute of Arts in celebration of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Acrylic Painting on Paper

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for our Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This class will focus on acrylic painting on paper.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Performance: Devi Bollywood Dance

Friday, March 1, 2019 ● 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

FREE

Auditorium

Join Gaitrie Subryan for a Bollywood dance performance followed by a brief lesson, during which the audience will get to learn some Bollywood dance moves.

In 2013, Gaitrie Subryan moved to Buffalo and formed Devi Bollywood Dance. Her journey began at an early age when she set eyes on Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit; however, she only had the opportunity to be in the dance studio during most of her adult life.

While in college she choreographed for a number of student-run organizations for events and performances. After graduating in 2006 she joined a New York City–based Bollywood dance school, Bollywood Axion, as a troupe member, performing at countless events under the Artistic direction of Pooja Narang. In 2009, Gaitrie joined The Sa Dance Company, under Payal Kadakia. The Sa Dance Company gave Gaitrie exactly what she needed to build herself as a performer.

Subryan works closely with the community by teaching classes, performing at events with her performance group and does programming as a Young Audiences Teaching Artist. She continues to study and train in Bharatanatyam, taking and exploring all avenues of dance forms.

Lead image: Photograph by Tom Loonan

To learn more, visit The AK.

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events is free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

Become a Member during M&T FIRST FRIDAYS and receive a 20% discount!

$5 Family Funday

On the second Sunday of each month, museum admission for the entire family is just $5, and includes an array of programs.

The next session is Sunday, March 10.