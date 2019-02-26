Mayor Byron W. Brown’s Civic Innovation Eco Challenge – Powered by AT&T

Techies and environmentalists… calling all “enviro techies”! If you’re passionate about technology, the environment, or both, then there’s a Challenge awaiting you, with $12,000 in prize money for the winners.
The next few years is going to be a critical time for the planet. People are either going to continue to step up to the plate, or we’re all going to be in trouble. Every eco festival, or event, or initiative helps. On Saturday, March 9 at Buffalo State, AT&T is sponsoring a free Civic Innovation Jam.
“Through my Civic Innovation Eco Challenge, we are seeking technology-based solutions or apps that will increase resident engagement in our curbside recycling program, and other sustainability efforts. It is also a continuation of my Administration’s efforts to create a tech-smart Buffalo,” Mayor Brown said. “The Challenge also offers $12,000 in prize money, with $7,000 going to the grand prize winner, in addition to the pride of creating a working app or technical solution which will aid our continuing work toward a ‘greener’ Buffalo.”
AT&T has been so proactive, here in Buffalo and around the state, to partner with the public sector in the areas of Open Data and urging the tech community to put their skills to use for the benefit of the greater community.
The Civic Innovation Eco Challenge is meant to inspire people to be as innovative as possible, in order to come up with inventive ways to make this city as green as possible. Whether it’s at work, or at home, we could all be doing a better job of safeguarding the planet. The hands-on workshop is a great way to learn about all of the details and brainstorm solutions. For those who are interested in recycling and sustainability issues, and have advanced technical skills, this is your chance to formulate potential technological solutions to real-world problems.
The City of Buffalo will leverage the winning entries to promote and increase sustainability efforts in the city and region.
“AT&T is proud to collaborate with Mayor Brown to host this innovative challenge again this year because it aligns with our commitment to supporting local innovation and it showcases how municipalities can utilize mobile technology to enhance quality of life issues for its residents,” said Amy Kramer, New York President, AT&T. “As a company that is dedicated to safeguarding the environment and which works with cities across the country to implement smart cities solutions focused on reducing environmental impact, AT&T is thrilled to be involved in this challenge. I applaud the Mayor for his longstanding commitment to recycling and environmental conservation and embracing how mobile technology can improve upon these already robust programs.”
Bring your ideas, meet like-minded people, develop valuable skills and form teams to enter the Eco Challenge!
“The future of our City in this digital world depends on our residents’ participation and innovative spirit. This contest provides all of our residents an ability to showcase their innovative skills and we’re all the beneficiaries of these efforts,” Dr. Luis E. Taveras, City Chief Information Officer, said.
Developers, designers, and creators, this is your chance to make significant short-term and longterm advancements in recycling, waste reduction or diversion, energy usage, water quality or usage, emissions, transportation, sustainability, or a related field.
“We are looking for tools that will help our residents become more engaged in the City of Buffalo’s environmental programming,” said Susan Attridge, City Director of Refuse and Recycling.
Entries should be an original working desktop, mobile, or web app, or other technical solution or device.
“Buffalonians are creative and resourceful people and we know they will come up with some unique and creative ways to help build a more sustainable Buffalo,” said Kirk McLean, Director, Open Data Buffalo.
As part of the competition, a Civic Innovation Jam will be staged on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Bulger Communications Center, on the Buffalo State College campus.
Keynote address by Derrick Parson, founder of GRASPIE, a mobile-first learning and engagement platform for the millennial workforce. GRASPIE is participating in Launch NY and working with its first enterprise client of over 2,000 employees.
The City is partnering on the Challenge with AT&T, which is contributing $10,000 in prize money. Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri), the global builder and supplier of commercial Geographical Information Systems (GIS) software, which the City uses to manage and analyze its geospatial data, such as parks, district boundaries and real estate parcels, has signed on with a $3,000 sponsorship.
Other new sponsors include Modern Disposal, the City’s recycling vendor, and Socrata, the technology firm which hosts the Open Data Buffalo portal, each contributing $1,000.
The top three competitors will win $7,000, $2,000 and $1,000 cash prizes, respectively. Two new prize categories have been added for this year’s Challenge, “Best Use of information from Open Data Buffalo” and “Best Use of the Esri Toolbox.” Winners of those categories will each be awarded $1,000 cash prizes.
In addition to Ms. Kramer and Dr. Taveras, the seven-member panel of judges will also include: Cletis Earle, CIO, Kaleida Health, Dr. Jacquelyn Malcolm, CIO, Buffalo State, Dr. Josep Jornet, Associate Professor, University at Buffalo, Dept. of Electrical Engineering, Justin Booth, Executive Director, GObike Buffalo, and Gerard Aiken, Local Government Manager, Esri.
The Civic Innovation Eco Challenge will run from February 20 through April 22, 2019. Following the judges’ review and winner selection, an awards ceremony will be held on May 9, 2019.
Full information on the Challenge and registration forms are available at www.buffaloinnovates.com. Open Data Buffalo can be accessed at: https://data.buffalony.gov
Click on the following PDF to learn all of the details: 1-CI-Jam